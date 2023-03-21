La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne has assumed a new judicial responsibility.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced that Horne has been chosen to head the Seventh Judicial Administrative District.

Horne, the district's deputy chief, will become chief judge Aug. 1. He replaces Grant County Circuit Court Judge Robert P. VanDeHay, who will step down from the bench July 31.

As chief judge, Horne will manage the flow of cases in the district and meet several times a year with other chief judges to review administrative issues of statewide importance.

Horne, who will continue his term as judge for La Crosse County's Fourth Circuit, was first elected to the bench in 2007 and was re-elected in 2013 and 2019. He is a member of the Criminal Jury Instructions Committee and previously served on the Judicial Education Committee and the Legislative Committee. Horne chairs the Planning and Policy Advisory Committee’s Planning Subcommittee, which develops the biennial Critical Issues Report for the court system.

Horne holds a law degree from University of Wisconsin Law School and a bachelor's degree from Cornell College.

The Seventh District includes circuit courts in Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

