La Crosse County launching new ways to increase public input for comprehensive plan

La Crosse County officials are hopeful to increase public participation in crafting its updated Comprehensive Plan in the coming months, launching a series of online tools where residents can weigh in and stay up-to-date on the plan.
The Envision 2050 Comprehensive Plan website was announced Wednesday by the county, stating that public participation is "key" in crafting the long-range plan that envisions a "sustainable and thriving" future for the county.
"We want all La Crosse County residents to know their voice matters," County Board chair Monica Kruse said in a statement. "With your help, our Comprehensive Plan will create a bold vision for the future of La Crosse County and a realistic path for how we get there."
The La Crosse County Comprehensive Plan, last adopted in 2008, is expected to be updated next spring, with the effort being led by the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, which had a rocky start after concern about not including enough rural voices. The long-range plan is required by the state.
The public will be able to participate in the process in various ways, including in-person forums, online feedback tools and a phone hotline where residents can leave recorded messages with their feedback, and feedback will range from topics such as the environment to childcare.
An initial public survey has already been launched for the public on the new website, where residents can provide feedback on the values that will be principal to crafting the plan. The survey and other tools can be found at lacrossecounty.org/comprehensiveplan, which will be updated as new data and public resources become available.
Officials are hopeful the public will become engaged with the project, as the comprehensive plan guides the county budgets, decisions on land-use and natural resource policies for the next "10 years and beyond."
"We realize the process of developing a Comprehensive Plan might not sound very exciting to most people," said La Crosse County Planner Charlie Handy in a statement. "But this document is absolutely critical to building a resilient and thriving La Crosse County, and we need your help to create a path that can fulfill that vision."