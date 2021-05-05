La Crosse County launching new ways to increase public input for comprehensive plan

La Crosse County officials are hopeful to increase public participation in crafting its updated Comprehensive Plan in the coming months, launching a series of online tools where residents can weigh in and stay up-to-date on the plan.

The Envision 2050 Comprehensive Plan website was announced Wednesday by the county, stating that public participation is "key" in crafting the long-range plan that envisions a "sustainable and thriving" future for the county.

"We want all La Crosse County residents to know their voice matters," County Board chair Monica Kruse said in a statement. "With your help, our Comprehensive Plan will create a bold vision for the future of La Crosse County and a realistic path for how we get there."

The La Crosse County Comprehensive Plan, last adopted in 2008, is expected to be updated next spring, with the effort being led by the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, which had a rocky start after concern about not including enough rural voices. The long-range plan is required by the state.

