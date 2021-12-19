La Crosse County looks to reduce speed limit on CTH SN segment in Holmen

The speed limit on one Holmen road could be slightly reduced if approved by the La Crosse County Board next month.

Officials are looking at reducing the speed on County Highway SN from 35 to 25 miles per hour.

Because this is an amendment to an existing ordinance, the change needs two readings from the board. The initial reading was done at last Thursday's meeting and it will go back to the board in January for a final vote.

If approved, the exact change will occur on County Highway SN between Alpine Lane and Pinecrest Avenue in Holmen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.