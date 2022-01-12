La Crosse County looks to reserve ARPA funding for eight project areas

La Crosse County has outlined how it plans to spend what's left of its federal COVID relief money after task forces have spent the past few months brainstorming projects.

The Executive Committee approved a resolution Wednesday morning that reserves funding for these projects, which include childcare, housing and sustainability efforts.

La Crosse County received $22,923,224 from the American Rescue Plan Act, and has used just over $700,000 for COVID-related expenses, leaving most of it to still be allocated.

It's now earmarking to use those funds for eight projects: $3.3 million for neighborhood-focused childcare, $3 million each for bridge housing for families and for adults with high needs, $2.425 million for skilled trades training, $2 million for housing redevelopment grants, $5 million for renovations at the Hillview Health Care Center, $1.5 million for solar energy and $2 million for stormwater infrastructure.

This latest resolution only reserves funds and does not yet spend them. Each individual project will need additional approval as they are ironed out more in the coming months — and officials emphasized that things could change.

These projects derived from task forces the county created to help craft its ARPA spending plan. Ideas from all but its equity task force are moving forward in this plan, an absence that was noted Wednesday.

"I don't think we did enough to really integrate equity into the other projects as we could have," supervisor Maureen Freedland said. She said there maybe didn't need to be a separate group on equity — it is one of the core values the county identified for the spending — but called the task force an "allstar" group.

Associate county administrator Jane Klekamp called equity a priority and said there are other avenues to fund solutions.

"I think there's a lot of opportunity within the current budget and within both the committee of racism as a public health crisis and the opioid funds that are going to come in," she said.

Klekamp said, "I think that there is going to be many, many more discussions about the things, the items that came out of the equity task force."

Some of those ideas included a community equity plan, establishing an office of equity and hiring more community health workers, according to Klekamp and Freedland.

Officials also stressed that this latest plan for the ARPA dollars is just a draft and as staff works on fine-tuning projects more funding could become available and reallocated into something such as equity.

"This is a roadmap, this not a final plan by any means," said county administrator Steve O'Malley.

The city of La Crosse has similarly begun to put its ARPA dollars into categories. Legislation reserving funding into project areas heads for the La Crosse Common Council on Thursday.

Both groups are allocating dollars for childcare, housing and infrastructure.

The county's resolution will head for the La Crosse County Board next week for a final vote.

