La Crosse County plans to use up to $1.5 million in COVID relief for solar and geothermal projects

La Crosse County is planning to use up to $1.5 million from federal COVID relief funds to pay for solar and geothermal projects.

The county's Executive Committee approved a resolution on Wednesday, allocating the funds which will pay for geothermal energy at the Hillview Health Care Center, and solar energy on a number of different county facilities.

These funds will come from the county's American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Originally, county board supervisors reserved $1.5 million solely for the installation of solar technology. But officials said geothermal has now been added to that project scope because of the opportunity to include it in the redesign of Hillview, which is also being paid for by ARPA funds.

This could mean there would be fewer installations of solar using these funds, though that's unclear until the costs are finalized. It is currently estimated to cost $600,000 to install both solar and geothermal at Hillview, leaving about $900,000 for the remaining solar projects.

"We included geothermal for Hillview, even though it increases the cost and could reduce the amount of solar that could go on other county buildings. But we think it's a good opportunity for the board to meet its resolution of achieving 100% carbon free by 2050," said interim county administrator Jane Klekamp.

Geothermal technology is an alternative energy source to gas, and instead uses naturally occuring heat from the earth through a heat pump to heat water, buildings and generate electricity.

Installing geothermal at Hillview, Klekamp said, is expected to save the county money on operations over time.

The county had previously identified the possibility to install solar energy technology at its Administrative Center, the West Salem highway shop, the Courthouse & Law Enforcement Center, the Lakeview Health Care Center, and the solid waste and health and human services building.

If any of these projects exceeded the $1.5 million allocated, those additional costs would be included in the 2023 budget or through another resolution.

This resolution will go before the full La Crosse County Board next Thursday to be adopted.

