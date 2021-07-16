La Crosse County prepares for 'compressed' deadline to draw new maps

The local committee, which consists of six La Crosse County Board supervisors and six members of the public, will need to wait for the updated census data to be released to draw any new maps, which isn't expected until mid-August.

"We're positioning ourselves, getting our ducks in a row so that when the data does come out we're ready," Kruse told the Tribune.

Once received, the committee will have just a few weeks to use the data to draw updated electoral maps in order for spring candidates to take out nomination papers by Dec. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It has to be done" for candidates to know the boundaries of their districts, La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said.

The La Crosse County Redistricting Committee will only directly draw new maps for the county board supervisor districts, but its tentative maps will help the municipalities in the county to draw their own, too.

The group will follow the same timeline as past years, which would typically begin in the spring, only in a much shorter period of time.