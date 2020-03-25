La Crosse County register of deeds stops in-person business

The La Crosse County register of deeds office announced Wednesday it will halt all in-person business.

The office will still offer some of its required services — vital records applications and real estate documents — online and over the phone, said registrar Cheryl McBride.

It comes after the county declared a state of emergency last week, and non-essential business has been told to stop across the state.

Payment for any records through the register of deeds office can be made with a card over the phone, or through the mail with a money order or check.

Applications and payment can also be placed at the drop box near the county building downtown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.