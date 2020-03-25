You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County register of deeds stops in-person business
0 comments

La Crosse County register of deeds stops in-person business

The La Crosse County register of deeds office announced Wednesday it will halt all in-person business.

The office will still offer some of its required services — vital records applications and real estate documents — online and over the phone, said registrar Cheryl McBride.

It comes after the county declared a state of emergency last week, and non-essential business has been told to stop across the state.

Payment for any records through the register of deeds office can be made with a card over the phone, or through the mail with a money order or check.

Applications and payment can also be placed at the drop box near the county building downtown.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News