La Crosse County voters voiced support Tuesday for an independent redistricting commission in Wisconsin.
An advisory referendum asked voters whether the Legislature should create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps.
The measure was leading by nearly a 4-to-1 margin late Tuesday.
Legislative lines in Wisconsin are redrawn during the first Assembly session after each census to account for fluctuations in population across the state, to maintain an equal number of residents in each congressional or state legislative district.
The map is then voted on by the Legislature and signed into effect by the governor. But in recent history, Wisconsin redistricting hasn’t been that easy.
Democrats drew the congressional map in 2001 which was approved and signed by then-Gov. Scott McCallum but the state legislative map was contested and eventually issued by a federal court in 2002.
Republicans drew the congressional and state legislative map in 2011, but in 2018, a suit was filed that alleged the map was the result of partisan gerrymandering and the case, Gill v. Whitford, made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court before it was remanded to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, where it awaits trial.
The opportunity for legislators to draw the congressional and state legislative map will arise again in 2021 after the 2020 census.
The Iowa model is a template Wisconsin could use if the Legislature moves forward with nonpartisan redistricting.
In Iowa, Republicans and Democrats alike support a neutral system of drawing legislative and congressional districts after each census.
Instead of letting politicians of either party draw the lines in their favor, Iowa assigns the task to a nonpartisan state agency.
