La Crosse County is seeking input through a public survey on proposals to open more county highways to ATV/UTV access.

At present, only a limited number of county highways are open as ATV/UTV routes. New routes can be added through an application that goes through the county committee process and is voted on by the county board.

Some Wisconsin counties allow ATV/UTV use on all or most county highways — such as Jackson and Monroe counties — and local proponents have proposed that all or a large majority of county highways in La Crosse County be opened. Routes in urban areas or with the highest levels of motor vehicle traffic could be excluded.

County board supervisor Pam Viner, who chairs the board’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee, said the committee wants more feedback from county residents on the issue.

“We want to know what county residents who use our highways think about significantly increasing access for ATV and UTV enthusiasts,” Viner said. “Your input will help guide our decision-making process.”

The committee is considering options before making a recommendation to the full county board for further discussion and possible approval.

To participate in the survey, which takes less than two minutes to complete, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/ATVroutes.

Responses are anonymous, and the survey is scheduled to close May 4.

In addition to considering opening more highways for ATVs/UTVs, the committee will look at whether more restrictive regulations than those already in place should be imposed on ATV/UTV use.

Rules and regulations for ATV/UTV use are set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, but local governments can impose additional restrictions.

For a map of La Crosse County ATV trails, go to www.lacrossetribune.com.