La Crosse County sheriff, ACLU disagree inmate communication policies

La Crosse County sheriff Jeff Wolf is pushing back against criticism of his office’s policies on inmate communication with the outside world.

ACLU of Wisconsin issued a press release last Tuesday calling on the La Crosse County Jail to lift a ban on mail correspondence and reconsider fees it charges inmates for electronic communication.

Wolf acknowledged Wednesday that inmates pay for electronic communication, but he described the 50-cent charge per email as “minimal” and said inmates prefer it to traditional mail.

“It’s the cost of a postage stamp,” Wolf said. “The inmates love it because they can get a response right away. We’ve had zero complaints and nothing but positive comments.”

ACLU and other critics assert that many of the fees are excessive and disproportionately impact poor inmates and their families.

“We should be working to make sending mail, making phone calls and using other forms of communication as accessible and affordable as possible,” said ACLU of Wisconsin interim director Shaadie Ali. “Price should never be a barrier for those in custody and their loved ones to stay in touch.”

The sheriff’s office contracts with Texas-based Securus Technology, which handles all the equipment and security protocols. Wolf said it’s not feasible for his office to set up its own computer stations and monitor inmates during their online communication.

Ali criticized contracts with vendors that pay jails a commission for every electronic communication. He said the practice incentivizes jails to force people to choose electronic communications over traditional mail to generate revenue.

Wolf said the county nets $8,000 annually from its contract with Securus. He said the jail also charges 21 cents per minute for phone and remote video visitations. He said indigent inmates can be granted a waiver from the fees.

He said the revenue accounts for a very small portion of the jail’s annual $7.3 million budget.

“They think we’re making money off this,” Wolf said.

Wolf defended the jail’s policy of prohibiting incoming mail. He said it’s necessary to prevent contraband from entering the jail. Exceptions are made for correspondence with legal counsel, human services and justice support, and inmates can still send outgoing letters.

ACLU claimed a victory in Oneida County, where it says the sheriff’s office reversed its mail policy after an ACLU inquiry.

Oneida County Sheriff’s office chief deputy Dan Hess said Thursday that the county jail now issues inmates scanned copies of incoming letters. He said original copies are filed and given to the inmate upon release.

Hess said Onieda County contracts with Turn Key Connections and charges inmates 25 cents per email correspondence, 12 cents per minute for telephone calls and 39 cents per minute for videos.

Wolf disputed the ACLU’s assertion that barring incoming mail violates inmates’ First Amendment rights. He said ACLU is relying on outdated court decisions from the 1970s that predate email and internet video correspondence.

State Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison, has introduced legislation to standardize phone charges in county jails and state prisons and bring them in line with market costs. He said Monroe and Portage counties charge $13.65 for a 15-minute call (local or non-local), while a non-inmate could expect to pay $2.10 for an 15-minute interstate call.

Baldeh said the state Department of Corrections charges 90 cents for a 15-minute call and that some states, including New York, California and Alabama, have effectively eliminated phone charges for inmates.

“Standardizing phone charges ... will end this cruel practice of price gouging inmates and their families who are simply trying to stay connected while incarcerated,” Baldeh wrote. “It will make our correctional system more humane and, I believe, more effective at helping these individuals to rebuild their lives and stay out of trouble in the future.”

Wolf said he agrees with ACLU that inmates benefit from contact with family members and that his office is committed to making communication as accessible as possible. He said family contact is critical to reducing recidivism.

“We do a lot of things for the inmates for their health, mental health and their well-being, and we realize that staying in contact with their families is important,” he said.

