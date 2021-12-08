La Crosse County sheriff's union to receive pay raise over next two years

Members of the La Crosse County sheriff deputy union would receive a pay raise over the next two years under a new collective bargaining agreement with the county.

Those union members would receive a 4% increase in 2022 and 2% in 2023, according to a resolution approved by the La Crosse County Executive Committee Wednesday morning.

The raises come as a way to prevent compression, officials said, or avoiding small pay differences between positions that require different skills and responsibilities.

There are 28 total law enforcement deputies in the union, and the pay increase will apply to them all. La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley said that eight law enforcement sergeants are not members of the union.

"These are the last, this is the only group that still has collective bargaining power post Act 10," O'Malley told the committee on Wednesday.

In 2021, deputies made between $56,201-$67,850 and sergeants made between $75,795-$80,392, not including overtime or benefits.

The raise increase will cost the county $113,800, which the resolution states is available within the 2022 budget.

This union agreement comes on top of a county-wide 2% raise in 2022 for all non-union employees, which would include any of the Sheriff's Department employees not part of its union, such as jailers and clerical workers.

La Crosse County Board supervisors will make a final vote on the raise agreement next Thursday.

