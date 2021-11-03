La Crosse County supervisors look at no change in compensation through 2024

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors would not receive any change in pay for the next two-year term under a resolution that passed the Executive Committee Wednesday morning.

The resolution keeps the compensation for each individual supervisor the same, but ups the total amount slightly from the last approval of wages to account for the additional supervisor that would be added through redistricting.

"We decided to keep compensation the same as it's been during this past term. Didn't see any reason not to," said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse.

The maintained wages will be in effect for the 2022-2024 term, which begins on April 19, 2022.

Under the resolution, most of the supervisors receive $700 a month for their work.

The board chair receives $2,800 a month, and the first and second vice chairs receive $1,400 a month.

The total annual compensation for fiscal year 2022 was calculated at $307,462, and it includes pay for supporting staff as well, officials said.

In 2019, the board voted to increase the board's pay by nearly double. Prior to the raise, supervisors received $417 a month and the board chair received $1,289 a month. Prior to that, the pay increased between 2006-2019 by $38-68.

