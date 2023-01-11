La Crosse County to offer county administrator contract to Jane Klekamp

Interim county administrator Jane Klekamp will be offered the position of La Crosse County Administrator.

The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday morning to appoint Klekamp to the position and to draft a contract agreement. The resolution still needs to be approved by the full county board next Thursday, Jan. 19.

Before voting on the resolution to appoint, the executive committee discussed the contract in closed session. County Board Chair Monica Kruse said the discussion was “agreeable” and “unanimous.”

Klekamp and two others – Scott Fledt from Kewaunee County and Larry Bierke from Iowa County – were interviewed for the position by the executive committee on Dec. 14. Over 70 candidates applied to the position.

The opening was created by the retirement of Steve O’Malley from the county administrator position last year. The county board voted unanimously to appoint Klekamp as interim administrator.

Before serving as interim administrator, Klekamp worked as associate county administrator for the county; she was appointed to that role in 2015.

Klekamp also served as justice support services manager at La Crosse County, as a project coordinator for the Office of Crime Victim Services at the Department of Justice and as a victim witness coordinator for La Crosse County.

Klekamp has a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in social work from UW-La Crosse.

COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Strolling swans Eagle watch First robin of spring? Opossum passing by Eagles at sundset Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Snowy skyline Towering Spring rain drop The end of ice fishing season Arcadia flyer Bridge sunset A foggy morning hello Spring rain drop End of ice fishing is a drag Spring snow HARBORMASTER CAPPED Hitting the open water Bikes for everyone Helping our neighbors HyVee work continues PICTURE OF THE DAY PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration A tradition unlike any other... Feeling squirrelly Elm tree flowers Sitting on the dock of the bay A holiday hunt Colorful sunset A nice day for a walk A beautiful sunset Tulip blooms Sunrise in the neighborhood A great day for reflection Enjoying the breeze Right on the river Morning visitor Beautiful blossoms A patriotic pair A trip to the Capitol Misty Mississippi Mallard on the march A balancing act Apple blossoms Flowering Crab trees River overflow Flag Day next week Ready to go for a spin Riverside sunset Doggone beautiful The cat-bird seat La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park bike bridge in Riverside Park French Island fiery sunset Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park End of the Day Holding it together A flower named Sue Hanging out at Goose Island Beautiful day Riding in style On parade at Catfish Days A sun-dappled cemetery lane Pecking away Bunny meets world Cranes by the creek River at Veterans Memorial Park The cat-bird seat Fingers in the fog Dragonfly on the line Breakfast at the birdhouse Spreading her wings Relaxing in the park A view from the stage The Quenten Brown Band Rocking out in Arcadia Viceroy butterfly Dog or lion? Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls Visiting in style Pedaling is for the birds Working on the new Fire House Dockwork Hurling in the park Swimming swans Hibiscus bloom 'The Remainders' rock the stage Land of milk and honey? French Island dining Anything for a free meal A babbling creek Finches munch on cones Stunning sunset Pucker up Chowing down Hibiscus bloom