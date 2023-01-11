 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

La Crosse County to offer county administrator contract to Jane Klekamp

Interim county administrator Jane Klekamp will be offered the position of La Crosse County Administrator.

The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday morning to appoint Klekamp to the position and to draft a contract agreement. The resolution still needs to be approved by the full county board next Thursday, Jan. 19. 

Before voting on the resolution to appoint, the executive committee discussed the contract in closed session. County Board Chair Monica Kruse said the discussion was “agreeable” and “unanimous.”

Klekamp and two others – Scott Fledt from Kewaunee County and Larry Bierke from Iowa County –  were interviewed for the position by the executive committee on Dec. 14. Over 70 candidates applied to the position.

The opening was created by the retirement of Steve O’Malley from the county administrator position last year. The county board voted unanimously to appoint Klekamp as interim administrator.

Before serving as interim administrator, Klekamp worked as associate county administrator for the county; she was appointed to that role in 2015.

Klekamp also served as justice support services manager at La Crosse County, as a project coordinator for the Office of Crime Victim Services at the Department of Justice and as a victim witness coordinator for La Crosse County.

Klekamp has a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in social work from UW-La Crosse.

 

Jane Klekamp

Jane Klekamp
Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

