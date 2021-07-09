La Crosse County uncertain if police survey results will be processed

Responses to a recent survey on public attitudes toward local police are loaded onto a massive spreadsheet, but it’s unclear if the survey’s authors plan to process the data.
Over 1,400 people responded to a February survey developed by students in a class at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The county became involved by helping to publicize the survey, which the La Crosse County Clerk provided to Coulee Region Conservatives and the La Crosse Tribune after open records requests.
“To our knowledge the results were still being analyzed by the folks at UW-L who conducted the survey,” La Crosse County administrator Steve O’Malley said last Wednesday.
He said the county is following up with UW-La Crosse, but La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said Thursday she isn’t sure whether the project will be completed. The class ended in May.
“The class was supposed to compile the responses and prepare a report, but that never happened,” Kruse said.
The class was taught by UW-La Crosse professor Nese Nasif. Attempts by the Tribune Friday to reach Nasif were unsuccessful.
The survey was commissioned as the county board is considering whether to establish a civilian oversight board for law enforcement agencies at the county level. The board’s Executive Committee voted Wednesday to create an ad hoc committee to study the legality and feasibility of creating the board.
Survey results were first publicized by Coulee Region Conservatives in May. The group says the survey shows significant support for law enforcement and skepticism about the board’s creation.
One of the questions asked respondents to rank their local city law enforcement agency on a scale of one to 10, and most respondents gave police high marks. A review by the Tribune showed 10 as the most common response, followed by nine, eight and seven.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents gave their local police an eight, nine or 10 rating, while 15% chose zero, one, two or three.
The survey also contained multiple comments from people who didn’t trust the objectivity of the survey. They said the questions had an anti-police bias.
A sample of comments:
- “Why aren’t there any questions on if a citizens board is even needed? The survey is biased from the start without asking that question and sees to create a problem and need for another taxpayer-funded committee.”
- “The survey seems tilted against police officers.”
- “Unnecessary witch hunt on professionals.”
- “Some of the questions in this survey were designed to reach a specific outcome. It felt biased and relayed that the police are in need of change.”
- “You assume the community wants this. How about asking that question? The answer is NO. Fix real problems. The police are not the problem.”
There were comments from people who were supportive of the oversight board. One respondent said an oversight board that is “developed without judgment or bias could do amazing work.”
Another respondent said, “I expect this advisory board will be created, and I hope all parties are respectful with each other. The benefits that could come from this could make our city a more equitable place for all.”
One question asked if respondents were aware of local police and fire commissions. Most cities and villages are required to establish commissions that oversee local police departments and hear citizen complaints. According to Coulee Region Conservatives, the majority of respondents who rated the police five or below were unaware the commissions existed.
Margaret Larson, chair of the county board’s Judiciary and Law Committee, said the survey came up during a recent meeting of the Criminal Justice Management Council. She said there were committee members who were interested in reviewing the survey results before moving forward with the ad hoc committee.
Larson said she hasn’t seen the spreadsheet. She denied the survey was biased and said the results should give board members useful information.
“It will be an important task to look at the results,” Larson said.
Kruse said she isn’t surprised by the survey’s support for law enforcement.
“I think that’s extremely encouraging and something I would have predicted,” Kruse said. “I think for the most part, our police officers do a good job.”
However, she said it’s important to listen to those who don’t trust law enforcement and find out the reasons why. She said both the community and police would benefit from the process.
“We want to make sure everybody in the community feels they’re being treated fairly by police,” Kruse said.