La Crosse County uncertain if police survey results will be processed

There were comments from people who were supportive of the oversight board. One respondent said an oversight board that is “developed without judgment or bias could do amazing work.”

Another respondent said, “I expect this advisory board will be created, and I hope all parties are respectful with each other. The benefits that could come from this could make our city a more equitable place for all.”

One question asked if respondents were aware of local police and fire commissions. Most cities and villages are required to establish commissions that oversee local police departments and hear citizen complaints. According to Coulee Region Conservatives, the majority of respondents who rated the police five or below were unaware the commissions existed.

Margaret Larson, chair of the county board’s Judiciary and Law Committee, said the survey came up during a recent meeting of the Criminal Justice Management Council. She said there were committee members who were interested in reviewing the survey results before moving forward with the ad hoc committee.

Larson said she hasn’t seen the spreadsheet. She denied the survey was biased and said the results should give board members useful information.

“It will be an important task to look at the results,” Larson said.