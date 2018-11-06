La Crosse County voters proved to be at least a little high on the idea of legalizing marijuana, based on results from Tuesday’s polling.
With 47 of 55 precincts reporting, the vote was 27,433 to 15,926 (63 percent to 37 percent) in favor of legalization in a countywide advisory referendum.
More than half of Wisconsin voters saw a marijuana legalization question of some sort on their ballots.
In addition to La Crosse County, full legalization of marijuana was on the ballots in Milwaukee, Dane, Racine and Rock counties, and 10 other counties had ballot measures asking about legalizing it for medical use.
Results of the other marijuana referendums were not available in time for this report.
The Pew Research Center reported in October that 62 percent of Americans favor legalizing marijuana, roughly double the percentage that supported it in a similar survey in 2000. The Survey showed support was strong among younger Americans, with 74 percent support among millenials compared with 54 percent among baby boomers.
For La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, most of the arguments against making marijuana legal for recreational use also could make a case for making alcohol illegal. There’s a cost to society of making something illegal, he said, saying it would be worth studying pot legalization.
“I’m in favor of at least looking into it,” Gruenke said.
Outgoing Sheriff Steve Helgeson opposes legalization, largely out of concern it would mean having more impaired drivers on the road.
