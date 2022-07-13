La Crosse County voters may get to weigh-in on marijuana legalization again this fall

The La Crosse County Board is considering joining a statewide push for another referendum on marijuana legalization in Wisconsin, meaning voters may once again get to weigh-in on the issue.

A resolution was approved by the county's Executive Committee on Wednesday that would put an advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Voters would be able to vote yes or no to the following question:

"Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?"

This would be the second time in four years Wisconsin voters cast opinions on the legalization of marijuana after a 2018 referendum, and it comes soon after Minnesota became the latest neighboring state to legalize certain amounts of the drug.

La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse, who is a public supporter of legalization, told the committee on Wednesday that this was part of an effort with counties across the state to reemphasize that Wisconsinites support legalizing cannabis. The results would again be used to encourage the state Legislature to take up the issue — something they have so far been reluctant to do.

"We are signing on to an effort statewide. These resolutions look substantially the same from county to county," Kruse said.

The resolution specifically lays out the criminal and economic impacts that not legalizing marijuana has, including the disproportionate impact marijuana-related charges has on people of color.

The "goal" with this round of referendums, Kruse said, is to have a "concerted, statewide effort."

In 2018, 63% of voters in La Crosse County were in favor of full legalization of marijuana, joining an overwhelming statewide voice that supported the move.

So far, similar referendums have been introduced in Milwaukee County and the city of Green Bay, and Kruse said more are expected to appear in the next month.

The referendum is expected to cost $5,000 for preparation and notices.

The committee approved the referendum with all voting in favor except Supervisor Kevin Hoyer. The full board will vote on the referendum July 21.