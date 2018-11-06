For years, La Crosse County officials have wrestled with how to pay for a growing list of road and bridge repair and rebuilding projects. On Tuesday’s ballot, the county asked voters for their opinions on how to pay for road work.
The four questions on the advisory referendum all were yes-or-no questions, and with about half the vote counted there seemed to be solid yes votes on two and resounding no votes on the other two. The first question asked voters whether the county should invest $5 million annually to address unmet road and bridge needs, which the county estimates totals $101 million. The answer was a resounding yes.
With 15 of 55 precincts counted, almost 76 percent (13,368 to 4,298) voted in favor of the $5 million in annual road spending.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see question No. 1 holding up as a yes,” said County Board Chair Tara Johnson. “Ultimately, it’s great that so many people got out and voted.”
Second on the ballot was a question on instituting a premier resort area tax, which voters were asked about in April 2017. A year and a half ago, 55 percent of voters supported the 0.5 percent special sales tax to be collected on goods and services designated as tourism related. The tax would raise an estimated $6.6 million annually, and the county board has pledged to share the extra $1.6 million per year with other municipalities, most likely splitting the funding based on road mileage. This time, the early voting indicated people still support the tourism tax, with 67 percent (11,756 to 5,865) supporting it.
The third road referendum question asked if voters would support an annual $56 vehicle registration fee, or “wheel tax,” on cars and light trucks, which would raise $5 million per year. With 15 precincts reporting, the vote was 12,428 to 5,118 against the wheel tax, with almost 71 percent voting no.
The final transportation funding referendum question basically asked voters if they would support a 15 percent increase in their county property taxes — roughly $156 per year on a home of average value — to raise the targeted $5 million per year. While state levy limits normally wouldn’t allow such a large increase in property taxes, the county could do it by borrowing the money because the state has no levy limits on county and municipal debt service.
Voters were most opposed to the property tax option, with 76 percent (13,252 to 4,159) of the early vote going against the idea.
With so much of the vote yet to be counted, Johnson was unsure of what the ultimate message from the electorate would be, but she emphasized that it was a worthwhile exercise to conduct the referendum. “We were especially interested in having voters do what they did today, which is give us some idea of which choices are most palatable to them. It is a very important part of the equation moving forward,” she said.
