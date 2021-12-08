La Crosse County would receive about $3.5 million from opioid settlement

La Crosse County would receive about $3.5 million from a statewide settlement with major prescription drug distributors and retailers for their role in the national opioid epidemic.

The Executive Committee approved the terms of the multi-jurisdictional settlement agreement at a meeting Wednesday morning. It authorizes the county to enter into the agreement with the state and the three largest opioid distributors, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation, and lead retailer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

La Crosse County would share part of the state's $420 million from the settlement with the other jurisdictions around the state that chose to join the litigation.

The county would specifically be looking at about $4,641,001 from the agreement, but at least 25% of that will be paid in attorneys fees, leaving roughly $3.5 million leftover for the county to use.

The numbers are "estimated amounts at this time," La Crosse County corporation counsel Megan DeVore said, and could still shrink as other legal fees and payments are still to be determined.

"Giving you these numbers today is to give you a sense of what we're talking about. But again, these are estimated," DeVore told the committee.

This is also likely only the first proposed settlement, DeVore said, and more could come with any remaining defendants.

La Crosse County decided in 2018 to join the opioid litigation. At the time it was reported that the public health crisis had strained local services, from human and social services to law enforcement and hospitals.

Every Wisconsin county, except for Polk, and 16 cities also joined the litigation, and 70% of the state's settlement funds will be divided between the communities. The funds will be allocated based on population, but also the impact the opioid crisis has had on communities.

The full amount of the settlement can only be a reality, though, if all of the participating jurisdictions approve of the agreement, DeVore said, which could be another reason the dollar amount could change.

The county could see a payment from the settlement as early as April 2022, and another that same year. After that, payments would be annual.

The money could only be used on opioid abatement related projects, such as treatment, prevention and research. It will have to be placed into a separate settlement fund and not "mingled" with the county's general fund.

"It's very exciting to hear that this money is supposed to go to treatment programs because La Crosse County is undeserving and underfunded in treatment programs, and this could be very helpful," said supervisor Maureen Freedland.

There are also non-financial details included in the settlement, including improving the tracking process of pharmaceutical distributions and prohibiting Johnson & Johnson, a parent company of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, from selling any opioids for the next 20 years.

The resolution authorizing the settlement agreement will next go before the La Crosse County Board next week for a final vote. If approved, it would give county staff to begin the next steps and prepare to receive the funds.

