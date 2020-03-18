You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse crews clean up sewer main break on Mormon Coulee Road
The sewer main under Mormon Coulee Road that broke last weekend has been contained and cleaned-up, according to the La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility.

The break, which started Saturday night and was stopped Sunday afternoon, sent untreated sewage into the Pammel Creek flood control canal for several days while crews fixed the leak and pumped out the contaminated water.

During the break, the city asked people to avoid the water in the Pammel Creek canal, and traffic along Mormon Coulee Road near the site was restricted. These restrictions have been lifted.

