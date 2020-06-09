La Crosse GOP 'fake' senior letter was sent by executive committee member, emails show

It wasn't until later, at the group's executive committee meeting on June 3, that Newman admitted to mailing the letter, according to Feehan.

Newman declined to answer questions for this story, but said he was responsible for mailing and contributing "partially" to the text of the letter.

"I had no awareness that this letter was written," Feehan told the Tribune, saying the first time he had heard of it was when he received pushback from the community.

"At that point I had no idea that the letter had been sent, and I had no idea what the content of the letter was, and I had no idea who had done it. What I stated at the time was what I knew, which was the letter was not sent from our executive committee," Feehan said.

Another member of the executive committee said that a draft of the letter had possibly crossed his desk over the winter, but he couldn't be sure it was the same one.

"All I know is that I did receive a letter similar to that, listing the positives of the Republican party and some historic negatives of the Democratic party," Glen Schmitz told the Tribune.