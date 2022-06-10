La Crosse, Holmen Area Fire Department merger will continue through end of the year

A merger between the La Crosse and Holmen Area Fire Departments will continue through the end of the year while officials continue negotiations on what's next.

The La Crosse Common Council approved the extended contract Thursday night, which largely only shifts management between the two fire departments, and doesn't affect services.

The fire agreement will now expire on Dec. 31, connecting the fire service that is brought to the city of La Crosse, village of Holmen, and the towns of Onalaska and Holland.

Negotiations on a future, long-term joint service agreement are ongoing, officials said.

Meanwhile, the village of Holmen and town of Holland are likely to head to a referendum in the fall to decide if more money should be spent on public safety, including both police and fire.

That referendum won't determine the outcome of whether or not the merger between the LFD and HAFD continues, but it could be a factor. And the increased funding that would be approved through a referendum would help pay for whatever fire service was decided on, including a continued merger.

