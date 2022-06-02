La Crosse, Holmen to extend fire agreement through end of year, but referendum coming

Holmen and La Crosse will continue to fight fires together at least through the end of the year, but a referendum is likely coming to gauge whether their merger should continue long-term.

The two communities entered into a shared service agreement last summer, which is set to expire at the end of the month. An amendment, which was approved by the Finance & Personnel Committee Thursday, extends that contract until Dec. 31.

This is currently only a temporary agreement between the La Crosse and Holmen Area Fire Departments while a long-term contract can be drafted.

Interim Fire Chief Jeff Murphy told the committee that negotiations have been going well so far, and that there will likely be a referendum this fall.

"So anything we agree upon will likely be subject to that referendum, beginning Jan. 1," Murphy said.

Under the temporary agreement, response operations to fires and other crises hasn't changed, only administration and leadership. It's unclear how these things would change with a long-term service agreement if voters were to choose that.

The joint agreement came after a Wisconsin Policy Forum study concluded that a regional, consolidated emergency response unity for the La Crosse area would be cheaper and run more smoothly, and it's likely more mergers are to come.

The extension of the current contract will need final adoption from the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, June 9.

