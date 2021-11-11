 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse invites community members to join team crafting its first ever Climate Action Plan

  • 0
Community members invited to join city's Climate Action Plan Team

Students including Central High School’s Anna Durall, right, 17, protest climate change on Fifth Avenue outside Rep. Ron Kind’s office in this 2019 Tribune file photo. Community members are being invited to join the city's new team who will work to build its first ever Climate Action Plan.

The city of La Crosse is currently accepting applications from community members looking to be part of its Climate Action Plan Team, a group that would outline the city’s first comprehensive plan to tackle the climate crisis.

Community members who may be interested do not need to have experience or background education on climate science, and members can be 16 or older.

Members of the team are expected to begin work in January 2022, wrapping the work up the following August, and the total time commitment including meetings and other outside tasks is estimated to be about eight hours a month.

“CAP Team members will work collaboratively to co-create the city’s plan by exploring, creating, reviewing, refining and supporting the prioritization of actions to achieve the city’s climate goals,” the city said in a statement.

In addition to the community members the city is seeking to be part of the team, members will also include city staff, members of other public agencies and individuals from the city’s Climate Action Plan consultant, paleBLUEdot LLC.

The plan this team would help create would be a “comprehensive roadmap” that outlines specific steps, strategies, actions and more that the city would implement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help the community combat climate change.

People are also reading…

The team would meet seven to eight times for workshop meetings and outside tasks will be assigned to members as well.

Those interested should apply before 4 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 24. Those who are under the age of 18 will need parent or guardian approval to participate.

To apply, visit lacrosseclimateactionplan.org/news/participate-on-the-citys-climate-action-plan-team.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recycling prices surge with economic recovery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News