La Crosse invites community members to join team crafting its first ever Climate Action Plan

The city of La Crosse is currently accepting applications from community members looking to be part of its Climate Action Plan Team, a group that would outline the city’s first comprehensive plan to tackle the climate crisis.
Community members who may be interested do not need to have experience or background education on climate science, and members can be 16 or older.
Members of the team are expected to begin work in January 2022, wrapping the work up the following August, and the total time commitment including meetings and other outside tasks is estimated to be about eight hours a month.
“CAP Team members will work collaboratively to co-create the city’s plan by exploring, creating, reviewing, refining and supporting the prioritization of actions to achieve the city’s climate goals,” the city said in a statement.
In addition to the community members the city is seeking to be part of the team, members will also include city staff, members of other public agencies and individuals from the city’s Climate Action Plan consultant, paleBLUEdot LLC.
The plan this team would help create would be a “comprehensive roadmap” that outlines specific steps, strategies, actions and more that the city would implement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help the community combat climate change.
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.
Students including Central High School’s Anna Durall, right, 17, protest climate change on Fifth Avenue outside Rep. Ron Kind’s office in this 2019 Tribune file photo. Community members are being invited to join the city's new team who will work to build its first ever Climate Action Plan.