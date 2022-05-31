La Crosse Judge Ramona Gonzalez not retiring after all

Longtime La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez is no longer retiring, according to a letter she sent to the governor's office over the weekend.

Gonzalez's retirement was announced in April, and her retirement was set to take effect on July 1. But she now plans to continue her 27 years on the bench.

According to a letter Gonzalez sent to Gov. Tony Evers on May 27, which was provided to the Tribune, Gonzalez realized she was not ready for her time on the bench to end.

"Respectfully, I must ask you to delay any further action on appointing a successor for me. After a month of vacation in anticipation of my retirement, it is clear to me that I am not ready to retire," Gonzalez wrote.

The Tribune reached out to Gonzalez's office for comment. A staff member said the judge was out of the office for the next two weeks.

Evers was still in the process of interviewing prospective candidates to replace Gonzalez and no final decisions or selections on an appointee had yet been made, according to his communications director Britt Cudaback.

Five candidates were vying to be Gonzalez's successor, according to WIZM News.

Gonzalez has served on the circuit court since 1995, and her current term is set to expire in 2025.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

