La Crosse launches grant program for homeless services and childcare centers

The city of La Crosse is offering a total of $330,000 in grants to providers who offer child care, after-school care or services for people experiencing homelessness as part of its COVID-19 response.
The new program will help child-care centers who are now at risk of closing, and groups that offer services for the homeless, all of which are experiencing new barriers during the pandemic.
"The sooner we can deploy resources, the sooner we can make sure we're responding to the effects of COVID-19. And already I've become aware of one preschool who is not going to be opening its doors again, unfortunately," said Caroline Gregerson with the city planning department.
The city is offering $90,000 in total for after-school and childcare providers, with awards ranging from $2,500 to $15,000.
Both nonprofit, in-home and privately owned providers are eligible, as long as they are licensed. Those who serve a large amount of low-to-moderate income households will be considered heavily.
For groups that assist La Crosse's homeless community, $240,000 total is available in grants. The maximum grant award is $80,000.
These grant funds can be used to fund case management services or street outreach, including staff salaries and benefits, and fund three months of rent assistance.
The city is requesting that anyone who applies should register with the Homeless Management Information Center if not already, which will help the city benchmark its efforts to end homelessness even further.
If awarded the grant, the city is also requesting more transparency in housing efforts from groups, including allowing more rental unit inspections, to hopefully curb any chronic problems with certain properties.
The city received $518,988 through the CARES Act last month, which is funding this grant program, the small business relief grants and other small projects around the city dedicated to serving the community.
Those interested can apply on the city's website by July 2. Awards will be approved on July 14.
