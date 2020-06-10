La Crosse launches grant program for homeless services and childcare centers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of La Crosse is offering a total of $330,000 in grants to providers who offer child care, after-school care or services for people experiencing homelessness as part of its COVID-19 response.

The new program will help child-care centers who are now at risk of closing, and groups that offer services for the homeless, all of which are experiencing new barriers during the pandemic.

"The sooner we can deploy resources, the sooner we can make sure we're responding to the effects of COVID-19. And already I've become aware of one preschool who is not going to be opening its doors again, unfortunately," said Caroline Gregerson with the city planning department.

The city is offering $90,000 in total for after-school and childcare providers, with awards ranging from $2,500 to $15,000.

Both nonprofit, in-home and privately owned providers are eligible, as long as they are licensed. Those who serve a large amount of low-to-moderate income households will be considered heavily.

For groups that assist La Crosse's homeless community, $240,000 total is available in grants. The maximum grant award is $80,000.