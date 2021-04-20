La Crosse leaders make push for marijuana legalization on 4/20

A group of local leaders and advocates held a rally Tuesday in North Side La Crosse in support of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, hosting it on 4/20, an unofficial annual holiday celebrating the plant and its uses.

The event was hosted at the new location of Tree Huggers Co-Op in partnership with Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Leaders Igniting Transformation. Speakers included local farmer and La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse who spoke about the possible benefits that could come from reform.

Specifically, the speakers showed enthusiasm that Gov. Tony Evers included legalization in his upcoming budget, and encouraged those in support of reform to contact local and state officials.

But they also touched on the various sectors that legalization would impact, including job growth, tax revenue, infrastructure, racial justice, sustainability, the farming industry, incarceration, tourism and more, stating that Wisconsin is missing out on an economic and social boom that other states are seeing.

"I love my home state of Wisconsin, but year after year I am disappointed that we do not enact sensible cannabis reform. For the sake of our citizens and for allowing us as a state to thrive like so many other states," said Dillon Beyer, co-owner of Tree Huggers and lifelong resident of La Crosse.