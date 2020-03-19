La Crosse limits all bus use to essential travel only

The city is limiting all MTU bus use to essential travel only because of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
All routes and schedules will continue to run as planned, and riders should be using it for essential purposes only, such as reaching a job, health care facility, childcare, grocery store or food bank.
MTU also is requesting all passengers use the rear doors to board and exit the bus, when possible.
The Grand River Station lobby is closed, and the Municipal Service Center is closed to the public. All passes can be purchased online or over the phone.
The late-night Safe Ride bus that brings passengers from downtown to college campuses is cancelled until further notice.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak now that La Crosse County has reported 4 cases
-
Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in La Crosse County
-
UW-La Crosse closes two buildings as precaution after virus test results
-
Onalaska School District notifies families of potential COVID-19 exposure
- 53 updates