La Crosse limits all bus use to essential travel only

The city is limiting all MTU bus use to essential travel only because of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

All routes and schedules will continue to run as planned, and riders should be using it for essential purposes only, such as reaching a job, health care facility, childcare, grocery store or food bank.

MTU also is requesting all passengers use the rear doors to board and exit the bus, when possible.

The Grand River Station lobby is closed, and the Municipal Service Center is closed to the public. All passes can be purchased online or over the phone.

The late-night Safe Ride bus that brings passengers from downtown to college campuses is cancelled until further notice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.