La Crosse liquor license fees will revert halfway back to pre-pandemic prices

Liquor license fees for facilities in La Crosse will move towards pre-pandemic prices next year after the La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday to find a compromise.

The fees will only revert back halfway to the original pricing after they were slashed to give relief to local businesses amid the pandemic.

A resolution before the Common Council intended to restore the original fees in full, but some council members thought it was too drastic of a jump.

"We are still in a pandemic," said council member Chris Kahlow, who introduced the amendment that stopped fees from coming back in full, saying people are still not returning to life like they used to, which was having an impact on businesses.

Under the approved amendment, the alcohol beverage operator's license will be maintained at $25, instead of its full $50, while a liquor license will be $250, a jump from the $50 it was slashed to, but only half of its full $500. A fermented malt beverage license will now cost $50, up from the $10 it was cut to and half of its full $100.

Kahlow said the issue was personal for her after she sold her cafe of 27 years, Jules' Coffee, last year amid the pandemic.

"It did not make it through COVID," she said, while also noting that the city's original fees are the highest amount the state allows.

The liquor and alcohol license fees have been identified as a way to help bolster the 2022 Operating Budget, which needed to be trimmed in order to avoid a major hike in property taxes.

The cuts that were made to fees the last two years were expected to cost the city around $155,000 in revenue, but finance staff did not know what impact these slightly higher fees would have.

"I think a year ago I would have been very much in support of that," said council president Barb Janssen of the amended prices. "At this point though, I believe that we need to bring the licensing fees back to where they used to be.

"There wasn't anyone that came and offered any input that said, 'No, we shouldn't do this.' I haven't received any emails or phone calls. I have seen lots of students walking to the bars, and I think we're kind of singling out one group when there are many people that are still having impacts from COVID as far as their businesses go."

Council member Doug Happel was hesitant to adjust the fees, cautioning that it would have a ripple effect on the budget.

Kahlow suggested the city consider using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to supplement any lost revenue from the fee change. Staff said that would be calculated into a sum at the end of the year to be paid off, and that ARPA funds couldn't be used on line-item losses.

The amendment to adjust the fees passed on a 10-3 vote, with Janssen, Happel and council member Jennifer Trost voting in opposition. The full resolution then passed unanimously.

The adjusted fees will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

