La Crosse looking at much smaller project budget in 2023; here's what's included

The city of La Crosse is looking at spending significantly less on projects in 2023, according to the first draft of its capital improvement projects budget.

Currently, the city is budgeting to spend about $28.8 million on projects such as road improvements and park upgrades in 2023. That’s the smallest project budget in eight years, and less than half of what is being spent in 2022, and less than a quarter of what was spent in 2021.

The capital improvement projects budget, or the CIP, is one piece of the city’s overall budget. It includes projects the city expects to complete in the next year, such as park improvements or road construction and more. It’s typically introduced and approved over the summer and is then bundled into the operating budget in the fall.

This total dollar amount can change as the city moves through its budget process. The first public hearing on the project budget was held last Monday, and a second public hearing is scheduled for July 18.

The budget doesn’t include many flashy projects, but instead features a lot of routine maintenance and long-term projects that have been chipped away at for several years. Public buildings and parks, and infrastructure will get the largest investments.

Very few projects on the budget so far are expected to cost more than $1 million.

The new construction of Fire Station No. 4 on the city’s North Side is the most expensive project on the budget, set to cost about $4.4 million

That project was set to begin in 2022, but was put on hold due to historical concerns over the existing fire station, which was built in 1940.

The previous plans to tear down and replace the old station have been scrapped and a redesign began this past spring. Those designs are nearly complete, according to interim fire chief Jeff Murphy, and will still place the new station on the same block but leave the existing station in tact.

The new station will be on a slightly different footprint than previously planned, but it won’t require the purchase of any new homes or properties to build and should include many of the same amenities.

Murphy said the new design is meant to “complement” the old station, though the future plans of the historical building are still unknown.

“It’s just a matter of making sure that it fits in that neighborhood and that we accomplish the things that we need for a modern fire station. And we want to make sure that we have enough space for the future of the fire department, not just what we’re doing today,” Murphy said.

Once the new station is built and officials move in, the city council will ultimately decide what to do with the old station. Ideas such as a museum or a restaurant have all been tossed around.

“At this point we know it’s going to be there, we just don’t know what it’s going to be,” Murphy said.

There will still be enough room for the North Side police station to operate out of the new facility, and it will also include enough space to store the fire department’s water rescue equipment since it will be closer to the Clinton Street docks.

Another notable item on the budget is continued upgrades to the Kids Coulee Playground at Myrick Park, and the funding for 2023 is a continuation of the project to both refurbish and expand the decades-old playground equipment

In 2022, the city budgeted $250,000 to complete phase one of the project, which was largely to refurbish the existing playground equipment.

Next year, the city hopes to spend $750,000 to finish phase two and possibly phase three, where additional playground equipment will be added. Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard said this could include more slides and a zip line, and that the band shell performance area of the park will also be refurbished.

Odegaard also said part of the funding will come from the UW-La Crosse Athletic Department and the local nonprofit Beer by Bike Brigade.

About $200,000 will be used to hire a consultant to inspect and design repairs to the Pammel Creek flood control channel and drainage facility.

This will be in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the budget states that major repairs made to the structure would need to be staged.

Additionally, the city plans to spend $300,000 to upgrade the Pammel Creek sanitary lift station, a mechanism that lifts sewage higher to continue being transported to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. It’s among a number of other lift and pump stations and wells getting upgrades in 2023.

At City Hall, the La Crosse Police Department will get $750,000 to finish its roughly $2 million remodel.

These upgrades are largely to address inequities of locker rooms for female officers, but also meant to expand the workspace for front line officers and address security issues.

The city spent $1.3 million this year to start the remodeling, and while the project addresses the most dire needs at the police department, it doesn’t address them all, according to the budget. Still, it will allow the police department to stay in City Hall for the remainder of its lifespan.

And at the La Crosse Regional Airport, the city will spend $3.23 million to rehabilitate “Taxiway B,” largely repaving it to extend its life. The city spent some money in 2022 for design, and construction will take place next year.

The project is still pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to the budget.

The airport’s south terminal parking lot will also be reconstructed for $1.2 million.

La Crosse is also hoping to get a jump start on its Climate Action Plan once it is approved. The project budget includes a $150,000 placeholder for projects included in the plan, which is expected to be adopted early in 2023.

“Staff and the Climate Action Plan Steering Committee would like to begin implementation once the plan is approved rather than waiting for the 2024 or even 2025 CIP Budget,” a summary in the budget states.

Other projects include $750,000 for three new boilers at the La Crosse Center, $100,000 to continue a hydrological reconstruction site plan for the La Crosse River Marsh, $300,000 to construct new bathrooms and concession stands at Carroll Park and more.

There are currently no projects budgeted for any of the city’s libraries in 2023.

In total, the city will spend more than $11.8 million on road construction next year, with more than 40 projects budgeted.

City officials will meet for the first time on June 28 to go over the first draft of the overall 2023 operating budget.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.