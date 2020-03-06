La Crosse looking to add 5 new buses to fleet

Five new buses could soon join the city's fleet soon, if city council approves the purchases next week.
The buses will replace five existing ones that city officials say have outlived their lifespan. They will all be clean-diesel, aimed at being more environmentally friendly.
The cost to purchase the five buses will be a little over $2 million, with only about $500,000 of that paid for in the city's transit budget.
One of the buses will be almost entirely paid for by a state grant that is funded through settlement money from Volkswagen after the German automaker violated the federal Clean Air Act for nearly a decade.
"We've never seen this before," said Adam Lorentz, the MTU director, who said normal transportation grants usually only cover up to 80% of the costs.
Between 2009 and 2016, VW sold hundreds of thousands of diesel engine vehicles that were designed to mislead federal emissions tests, and the state of Wisconsin received $67.1 million dedicated to offsetting the pollution from those vehicles.
The other four buses received various other funding from the state.
In addition to the clean-diesel features, the buses will also include new accessibility features.
"There's a lot of issues out there right now," said Lorentz, like road conditions, the environment and getting people to work, "and those three major topics can really be solved with transportation funding."
All five buses will be purchased from Gillig Corp., and could be on the road as early as the first of 2021.
"It was pretty amazing," said Lorentz, who said when he first became director in 2018, 16 out of the 21 city buses had exceeded their lifespan of 12 years and 500,000 miles.
"It's just long overdue."
Currently, 14 out of 21 city buses exceed those lifespan standards, according to the MTU records. The oldest bus is from 2001, and the bus with the highest mileage is from 2002, with 744,960 miles.
The city also has plans to add two electric buses and two charging stations to the fleet in the coming months as well.
"Getting these new buses," he said, "just allows us to help serve the community better."
La Crosse's common council will take a final on Thursday to approve the purchase.