La Crosse looking to add 5 new buses to fleet

Five new buses could soon join the city's fleet soon, if city council approves the purchases next week.

The buses will replace five existing ones that city officials say have outlived their lifespan. They will all be clean-diesel, aimed at being more environmentally friendly.

The cost to purchase the five buses will be a little over $2 million, with only about $500,000 of that paid for in the city's transit budget.

One of the buses will be almost entirely paid for by a state grant that is funded through settlement money from Volkswagen after the German automaker violated the federal Clean Air Act for nearly a decade.

"We've never seen this before," said Adam Lorentz, the MTU director, who said normal transportation grants usually only cover up to 80% of the costs.

Between 2009 and 2016, VW sold hundreds of thousands of diesel engine vehicles that were designed to mislead federal emissions tests, and the state of Wisconsin received $67.1 million dedicated to offsetting the pollution from those vehicles.

The other four buses received various other funding from the state.

