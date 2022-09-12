La Crosse looks at $2.6 million in ARPA funds to buy North Side building for affordable housing

The city of La Crosse is looking to purchase a commercial building at 811 Monitor St. for a developer to revitalize as affordable housing.

If approved, the project is anticipated to create more than 30 affordable housing units for the North Side.

The city is hoping to use $2.625 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase, acquisition, improvement and operation of the building. According to a real estate listing, the property is listed at about $2.3 million. The city's Community Development Committee was set to vote on the purchase Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said this was an attempt to expedite the process as the need for affordable housing in La Crosse grows.

"The city is not interested in becoming a landlord for anyone at this time," Reynolds said. "But this is an opportunity for us to provide a space to create affordable housing and bridge financial gaps that exist for developers who otherwise would not get into the affordable housing market.

He said that by the city purchasing the property and building and being able to provide it to a developer, "We can end up with the requirement that it be affordable housing and we can entice developers to come forward and create that for us."

The North Side building was originally built in 1978 and was previously used by Gundersen Health System and most recently as the headquarters for Marine Credit Union.

The two-story building is about 31,332 square feet, and the total lot size is 1.5 acres, with 100 parking stalls already on site.

Reynolds said the building has been kept in good shape by previous occupants and therefore could be repurposed.

"We're really thinking that this is a great opportunity to move ahead with affordable housing very, very quickly," he said.

The La Crosse Common Council will need to give the final approval to purchase the building, and after that, a Request for Proposals (RFP) will be sent out to seek interest from developers. According to the city, depending on the bidding process, they expect construction could start as early as spring.

The city first began eyeing this property a few months ago, and originally, it was pursued as a possible property for bridge housing with La Crosse County. But that project stalled, Reynolds said, and the city decided that there was still use for the property.

"Our staff pivoted and said let's just make this affordable housing," Reynolds said. "We have the funds let's just plan on this being affordable housing."

This project is not in connection to planning that's been in the works on how to house people experiencing homelessness for the winter, and won't be shelter space or long-term housing for those experiencing homelessness.

If all goes as planned, this project would join other housing developments in the neighborhood, including 5th Ward Residences at 1231 Hagar St.

This story was updated to say the Community Development Meeting meets on Tuesday. The original version misstated the correct day.