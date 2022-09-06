La Crosse looks at options to shelter homeless community as another winter approaches

As another winter creeps in, the La Crosse area is actively searching for a way to provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness.

The La Crosse Common Council heard from members of a working group at a planning meeting Tuesday evening, detailing the months-long development of a series of plans for the winter and beyond, though no specific plan was yet revealed.

Since April, the group has been meeting on Fridays to develop these plans, and they outlined that a number of different solutions are being researched at the moment, and that a single plan or combination of them will soon be identified to move forward with.

Some ideas that were being pursued included expanding existing shelters in the community, creating shelters at other community buildings, or finding other hodge-podge ways to get people into shelter for the winter, on top of other needs that also need to be met.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said that the service providers in the area are guiding the efforts, and that the city was relying on them to identify exactly what type of shelter space and how much of it is needed.

"And that's not necessarily one place. It's not necessarily a building. That is not a plan. Our plan is to continue work, to continue to find places to go. Other places to go," Reynolds said. "And frankly, that might be grandma's couch. That might be a friend's basement. Doubling up is fine. It's fine. It is maybe not the home, but it is a home, it is a shelter. And for us, these groups, that's acceptable because it's indoors. Other places to go might be a church basement, other places to go might be an emergency shelter."

The group hopes to have a plan in place by the time Houska Park, which has been a designated camping space for people experiencing homelessness for a second summer in a row, closes on Oct. 31.

It's estimated that on top of the different shelters in the La Crosse area, there may still be about 150 people above capacity who need to be sheltered.

The group, which was commonly referred to on Tuesday as the "Friday team," laid out a series of goals it's using in its process, which includes working with the people experiencing homelessness on any of the solutions at hand.

Specifically, the group's goal is to make sure there is also enough space in the community for people to be at during the day, not just to sleep at overnight.

One woman told the city council on Tuesday how important it was to have a welcoming place to go during all times of the day. She used the Catholic Charities Warming Center as an example, which operates as an overnight-only shelter during the winter.

"We wander around in the cold until they open it up at night and then we can go there. We have nowhere for our belongings, we can't have our belongings. I don't think that that's a solution at all. If you have to stay warm, you're just barely surviving and you're sleeping somewhere," she said.

"We're just basically ghosts wandering around the city during the day," she said.

To accomplish solutions, the group is also researching whether a state of emergency could be declared at the local level and whether it would free up more resources.

Other communities in the country have made similar declarations, like in Seattle, where it was intended to help officials bypass bureaucratic processes to address its growing homeless population.

Funding will likely come from a combination of the state, city, federal COVID relief funds and private sources, according to the group.

Additionally, the group has a goal to develop "clear and consistent and widely communicated" policies and procedures when it comes to the issue of homelessness.

This includes clearly communicating the role of policing the homeless community, specifically for when winter shelter becomes available and some remain in public spaces like parks.

"The purpose of this goal really is to have full disclosure and communication what will happen to people when Nov. 1 comes and the parks close and people are still in public spaces," said Sandy Brekke with Gundersen Health System and a member of the mobile medical team that has been providing health services at Houska Park this summer.

While solutions are near, during Tuesday's meeting council members were eager to have them on their desk sooner, especially if it might include purchasing a property or rezoning. Officials tried multiple times to pin down a better timeline for when they can expect a proposal.

"I'm a bit concerned with how far behind we continue to be on this. I know everybody is working very hard and they're trying to do the right thing, but this has been a process that has been a battle for the city of La Crosse for a long time," said council member Scott Neumeister. "It's already September."

Last winter, the city scrambled to get people into shelter at the last minute, ultimately renting a hotel for the second season in a row. At that time, council members encouraged leaders to find solutions sooner to avoid repeating the same rushed solution.

"For myself, and I don't think I'm alone on council, it's that we are eager to support this effort and we very much look forward to a plan that really works for our community and seeing that," said council member Rebecca Schwarz.

Brian Sampson, the city's homeless services coordinator, described how complex finding a solution has been. He described that they are trying to ensure that the plan meets the current and future needs of the community, and also addresses a wide range of needs.

These latest solutions also come after a number of plans have fallen through for the city in the last year, including proposals to purchase a downtown building with La Crosse County and to purchase a South Side motel.

"I know that you're impatient, and I know you want concrete plans for us to point to and say we're going to do this and the city's going to take care of this and take care of that. How did that go for us? Not very well," Reynolds said during impassioned remarks.

"All of us will provide [a plan] to you just as soon as we possibly can. And I'm not resting until we do," he said. "This is not a low priority for me, just in case anyone is wondering about that at this point."