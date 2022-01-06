La Crosse looks to allocate remaining ARPA funds to clean water, housing, childcare and more

The city of La Crosse is beginning to divide what's left of its millions in federal COVID-19 relief to different issues around the city.

New legislation making its way to the La Crosse Common Council next week separates the nearly $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars into broad categories and amounts that will help guide staff.

The city has roughly $18.5 million left in ARPA funding after already spending some on nonprofits, staffing and renting the Econo Lodge as a winter shelter for those without housing.

Four categories have been identified to spend those remaining funds: About 5%, or $1 million, will go towards small business recovery; 13%, or $2.5 million, will go towards childhood investments; 22%, or $4 million, will be for housing and neighborhoods; and 60%, or $11 million will be for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

These figures are loose guidelines on spending, or ways for city staff to begin prioritizing projects. They're not hard dollar amounts or percentages, and officials emphasized that they'd like to keep it flexible.

"The idea is that we would bring projects forward that fit within these categories of the non-committed funds," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds at Thursday night's Finance & Personnel Committee meeting. He described it as a "bottom up" process on allocating the funds.

As the resolution is currently written, the city council would not need to approve each project individually, and city staff would have the freedom to allocate as it sees fit. But officials debated whether that should change.

The committee on Thursday decided to refer the resolution to the city council with no recommendation. Instead, they directed staff to draft an amendment that require all projects to get final approval by the council.

"I have great faith and trust in the planning department and other city staff, but when we're talking millions of dollars," said council member Larry Sleznikow, "I think that it is the Common Council's responsibility to keep track of that, or at least approval of that."

Sleznikow said, "I just want to make sure that the public knows how this is being spent."

Other officials were cautious that the council would be micromanaging too much if it had to approve each project, and Reynolds — although supportive of either process — said he was worried making the council approve what is likely to be many small projects would be cumbersome.

The full Common Council will get the final say on it next week.

The four ratios of spending were crafted in-part by a workshop that city council members and officials participated in with the UW-Extension, as well as community input that has been coming in since last year.

"We left it intentionally broad so that we would not pigeonhole ourselves, lock ourselves into something that would restrict us from doing some projects," Reynolds said.

He said that earlier on Thursday he had received the last round of guidelines from the U.S. Department of Treasury on how to spend ARPA funding, and Reynolds said that it "expands the scope" of spending even more.

The city's largest plan for spending is on infrastructure. It's one of the broadest of the four groups and addresses a wide range of issues, including clean water which has become particularly urgent in the city with the PFAS contamination, but could also address things such as lead in the marsh.

Infrastructure could also include solutions to flooding, improving broadband and wastewater facilities in the community. Reynolds emphasized that it's his goal to make sure these are also investments in sustainable infrastructure.

The city has identified that its next biggest spending category will go towards housing and neighborhoods, specifically serving "the hardest hit families, including those impacted by homelessness."

Under its category to promote healthy childhood environments, the city has identified improving childcare, mitigating health disparities, and improving living and recreation environments as priorities.

And the last, and smallest, amount of spending under these divisions will address negative economic impacts on small businesses and impacted industries that were experienced during the pandemic.

Fitting projects into these broad categories may seem like a daunting task, but officials said that the deadlines for spending will help keep things on track. The city has to allocate all of its ARPA funds by the end of 2024 and spend all of it by the end of 2026.

"Those dates are actually coming up much more quickly than we can possibly anticipate, and so this is not a process that's going to drag out terribly long," Reynolds said.

There may be other things that complicate the timeline. Reynolds said that there is also some concern there may not be enough contractors to do all of the work, as municipalities around the country look to spend ARPA funds.

"I think there is an urgency that I feel, and an urgency that I've head from staff," he said, "with the lack of individuals, lack of companies, contractors that are going to be able to do the work."

There is no proposal process for ARPA-funded projects in the city, but there remains an online submission space for ideas on spending at the city's website.

Officials said the community can continue to give input online or through a council member or city staff member, specifically in the Planning Department or mayor's office.

