The city of La Crosse is looking for an outside perspective on how it handles money as it looks at updating its procedures.
The La Crosse Finance and Personnel Committee Thursday approved spending $18,500 to hire Wipfli LLC to provide a review and report on cash handling procedures and policies as the city’s Finance Department makes plans to update its training, written processes and procedures to maintain standardized, consistent practices that provide more control of the city’s cash.
The move is part of an effort to make sure the city’s financial processes are consistent throughout all departments and locations, from La Crosse City Hall to areas like the city’s pools where people pay cash to use the city services.
“We’ve had a general awareness that there may or may not be consistency in the way cash is handled at offsite locations and city hall,” said Fenske.
Developing a consistent practice and standardized training was something Fenske had already been interested in pursuing, then it was mentioned by the audit of the parks department finances Wipfli conducted last year.
“It turned into a little bit more than their initial engagement, and we said, ‘That’s a good point,’” Fenske said.
The Finance Department sent out a request for proposals and received two responses, deciding on Wipfli because the organization had a more detailed response.
“We really wanted somebody who isn’t quite as familiar with us,” Fenske said.
The review will be paid for with carryover funds.
If the agreement is approved by the La Crosse Common Council next week, staff members from Wipfli will spend some time observing processes and interviewing employees about how money is handled by the city.
“We will review how cash is handled (who deposits the money at the bank, who receives deposits, and who counts the money); what are the safeguards currently in place; what employees handle cash; what processes are in place, to name a few,” said Wipfli partner Mary Jo Werner.
The group will review current safeguards, evaluate internal controls and review procedures for deposits and cash counts made by off-side city facilities. They’ll observe how those procedures work first-hand, as well as look at how the city uses technology.
Not only will Wipfli talk to managers and staff members about current procedures, it also will discuss anticipated future needs and challenges.
Wipfli will develop recommendations for priorities and next steps to help improve city accounting processes, including ways to streamline cash handling processes and improve the finance department’s use of technology.
The review is different from the La Crosse parks department audit Wipfli conducted last year, which had a wider scope, said Werner.
“The parks project was an overview of that department, how it changed and how the funding was provided and budgeted. The cash handling project is more detailed and specific to the money and how it is accounted for,” Werner said.
