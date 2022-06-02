La Crosse may use ARPA funds to fix garages and help save flood insurance rates

More than 16 properties on the North Side of La Crosse could get some help from the city to correct a floodplain violation that is putting the city's flood insurance rates at risk of increasing.

Up to $24,000 of the city's American Rescue Plan Act lost revenue funds are proposed to correct the issue, an allocation that was approved by the Finance & Personnel Committee unanimously Thursday night.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a number of North Side properties violated FEMA regulations because their garages were below the floodplain.

Some property owners had the choice of entering into a deed restriction with the city or bringing their garages out of the floodplain, but not all of them had the choice.

These COVID-19 relief funds would pay to either purchase and install flood vents in garages, or elevate the floor level, and update those property's elevation certificates.

The city has been out of harmony with FEMA for a while now. In 2020, the federal agency threatened and follow-through on raising the city's flood insurance rates because of decades of mismanagement. And South Side residents have been working for years to create their own floodplain map to combat FEMA's, which currently forces many residents to purchase flood insurance even though their property doesn't flood.

This use of ARPA funding will go before the La Crosse Common Council for a final vote next Thursday, June 9.

