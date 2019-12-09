La Crosse Mayor Kabat in Washington this week to talk climate change

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has been tapped to discuss the impact of climate change on local governments Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
Kabat will speak during the 1:30 p.m. hearing of the Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis entitled, “Better, Stronger, Smarter: Building Community Resilience in a Future of Extremes.”
Kabat plans to focus on the impacts of climate change on local budgets and the larger impact on the Mississippi River corridor, he said Monday.
“We’re talking about the impacts to La Crosse and our experiences, even just this past year,” Kabat said, especially the sustained high river levels.
“People on the North Side are still pumping water out of their basements because of the groundwater levels,” Kabat said.
Kabat wants to encourage Congress to look at ways to use existing funding more effectively, to reallocate disaster funding to help cities and individuals prepare for severe weather in advance.
“We’re mayors and we’re pragmatists, so we know there’s not a lot of new dollars coming our way, but we want more creative ways to use those funds,” Kabat said.
As a member of the Mississippi River Climate Mayors, he wants to encourage federal disaster funding for mitigation and climate risk prevention plans or green infrastructure and programs to improve flood mitigation, such as the La Crosse River Marsh.
“Those types of grant applications should get a priority over others,” Kabat said.
Kabat also spoke in favor Monday of a bipartisan resilience revolving loan fund proposed by U.S. Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, and Rodney Davis, R-Illinois. The proposal would create a revolving loan fund account that would allow greater flexibility on the local level and be more sustainable than handing out grants, the mayor said.
“I’m honored to represent La Crosse and represent the Mississippi River and testify,” Kabat said.
As a member of the Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis and the one leading this hearing, Sen. Tammy Baldwin invited Kabat because the La Crosse area has seen severe weather and flooding recently and Kabat understands the costs associated with having to rebuild again and again after repeated storms, according to a statement from her office.
Earlier this year, Baldwin and Kabat met with other local officials to discuss the need to invest in resilient infrastructure and flood mitigation to better equip communities to withstand extreme weather events.
The public hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube here.
