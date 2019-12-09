La Crosse Mayor Kabat in Washington this week to talk climate change

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has been tapped to discuss the impact of climate change on local governments Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Kabat will speak during the 1:30 p.m. hearing of the Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis entitled, “Better, Stronger, Smarter: Building Community Resilience in a Future of Extremes.”

Kabat plans to focus on the impacts of climate change on local budgets and the larger impact on the Mississippi River corridor, he said Monday.

“We’re talking about the impacts to La Crosse and our experiences, even just this past year,” Kabat said, especially the sustained high river levels.

“People on the North Side are still pumping water out of their basements because of the groundwater levels,” Kabat said.

Kabat wants to encourage Congress to look at ways to use existing funding more effectively, to reallocate disaster funding to help cities and individuals prepare for severe weather in advance.

“We’re mayors and we’re pragmatists, so we know there’s not a lot of new dollars coming our way, but we want more creative ways to use those funds,” Kabat said.