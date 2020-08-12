La Crosse mayor proposes merging 5 city departments and more cuts to staffing

As the city of La Crosse continues to face economic challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Tim Kabat is proposing consolidating several city departments and eliminating positions.
The plans are estimated to save the city at least $500,000, according to Kabat, who said that the plan is an attempt to stop dramatic cuts across departments.
"I've been thinking a lot about this," Kabat said. "And there aren't a lot of good solutions other than doing dramatic cuts to a department or a service or a program, and we're trying to avoid that all costs."
Kabat proposes consolidating the parks and facilities department, streets, refuse and recycling, utilities and engineering departments, and create an Operations department.
To head the new mega department would be current Parks, Recreation and Forestry directory, Jay Odegaard, Kabat proposes.
"Odegaard has clearly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic his abilities to lead these departments and bring them together during very challenging circumstances," Kabat said in the memo.
Two leading department positions could also be eliminated in this new plan — that of the La Crosse Center director and the director of City Engineering and Public Works, though Kabat states in the proposal that both current directors have plans to retire in 2021.
The city's planning department — which has already been shaken up by COVID-19 related restructuring — would also see some big changes, with eliminations of Environmental & Sustainability and Economic Development planners.
Other positions would be eliminated as well, including two vacant openings in the fire department, a representative in the mayor's office, a sidewalk technician who specializes in ADA compliance, and a vacant position in the assessor's office.
Responsibilities of eliminated positions would be taken on by remaining staff.
Kabat said he has heard mixed responses from city staff on the changes, and notes that the city has been working on downsizes for quite some time.
"We've done the assessments and comparisons to other similar sized municipalities," he said. "We have more council members, more committees, more departments than our peers."
In recent years, the amount of city council members has been reduced from 17 to 13, and around 20 committees have been slashed in an effort to consolidate resources.
This all comes as the city has already made major cuts to its budget and operations because of the pandemic, while also coming under fire for its planned spending on projects in the next fiscal year.
In May, $4.42 million in cuts were approved to the city's immediate spending, resulting in layoffs and changes across departments. But several weeks later, officials approved $119 million in projects for 2021, though some key major projects were included.
This proposed overhaul, if approved with the city's budget, would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, but the transition is expected to take much of the year.
City officials will get the first crack at the plan on Friday morning, during an Executive Committee meeting.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.