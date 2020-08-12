La Crosse mayor proposes merging 5 city departments and more cuts to staffing

The city's planning department — which has already been shaken up by COVID-19 related restructuring — would also see some big changes, with eliminations of Environmental & Sustainability and Economic Development planners.

Other positions would be eliminated as well, including two vacant openings in the fire department, a representative in the mayor's office, a sidewalk technician who specializes in ADA compliance, and a vacant position in the assessor's office.

Responsibilities of eliminated positions would be taken on by remaining staff.

Kabat said he has heard mixed responses from city staff on the changes, and notes that the city has been working on downsizes for quite some time.

"We've done the assessments and comparisons to other similar sized municipalities," he said. "We have more council members, more committees, more departments than our peers."

In recent years, the amount of city council members has been reduced from 17 to 13, and around 20 committees have been slashed in an effort to consolidate resources.