La Crosse mayor proposes merging 6 city departments and more cuts to staffing

As the city of La Crosse continues to face economic challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Tim Kabat is proposing consolidating several city departments and eliminating positions.

In a memo, Kabat proposes consolidating the parks and recreation department, facilities, streets, refuse and recycling, utilities and engineering departments, and create an Operations department.

To head the new mega department would be current Parks, Recreation and Forestry directory, Jay Odegaard, Kabat proposes.

"Odegaard has clearly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic his abilities to lead these departments and bring them together during very challenging circumstances," Kabat said in the memo.

Two leading department positions could also be eliminated in this new plan -- that of the La Crosse Center director and the director of City Engineering and Public Works, though Kabat states in the proposal that both current directors have plans to retire in 2021.