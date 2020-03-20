La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat outlines plan to help small businesses during virus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In addition, the plan offers an immediate pause for all businesses participating in any of the city-loan payments, including capital, small business development and upper-floor renovation loans for the next three months.

The city also outlined federal and state programs that are available:

Small Business Administration: The U.S. Small Business’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in loans to small businesses to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses (fewer than 500 people) without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75% during a 30-year term. It is anticipated these loans will be available by the beginning of next week. Details can be found on the SBA website.