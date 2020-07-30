La Crosse officials approve Outdoor Cafe Program, paving way for dining in the streets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City of La Crosse officials unanimously approved a new program that could help restaurants expand business outdoors, a safer environment for its patrons during COVID-19.

The program would allow restaurants, taverns and tasting rooms to set-up shop on sidewalks, urban plazas, parking lots, green spaces and even city streets to serve its guests, after acquiring a permit.

"Our small businesses are facing incredible challenges and our restaurants are being hit very hard right now," Robin Moses with Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. said in support of the program. "This idea is not new, it is happening across the nation."

Officials did change language to allow for taverns and tasting rooms to be included in the program, which was originally only intended for restaurants, but there won't be any vertical drinking allowed — in other words, drinks can only be served and enjoyed by patrons who are seated.

A big move by the city with the program is the allowance for street occupancy, which can be done in two different ways.

In one option, restaurants can apply to set-up their tables and chairs in parallel or diagonal street parking spots. A barrier will be required to separate the patrons from traffic and pedestrians at a certain distance.