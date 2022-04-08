La Crosse officials differ on 30-day referral for Mayo parking lot project

Mayo Clinic Health System is looking to reorganize a full block of parking lots in conjunction with its new facility, though city officials are differing whether the project needs more time before approval due to citizens' concerns.

After lengthy discussion Thursday night, the Finance & Personnel Committee approved a 30-day referral on the project, which would vacate an alley that currently cuts a block of parking lots in half.

The alley is located between 11th, 10th, Ferry and Division streets, a block which is almost entirely occupied by parking lots aside from a green space at the corner of Division and 11th.

According to design plans, Mayo wants to reconfigure the site to use the green space as additional parking and repave the entire lot to be all one surface. This plan would add eight new parking spaces.

It appears the actual structure of the alley would be maintained and used as a row or aisle for the parking lot and wouldn't itself be turned into new parking spaces.

Council member Mackenzie Mindel, who represents the district, said she's received between 20-30 calls from constituents in just the last three days about the project. She said that although Mayo involved residents in their planning, there still remains concerns.

One of the biggest issues Mindel relayed was that when alleys are vacated, they are typically never replaced, which can complicate any future possible housing developments.

She said that neighbors would prefer Mayo keep a similar design but not vacate the alley.

"This neighborhood for a really, really long time has a lot of feelings about the housing being taken away for surface parking," Mindel said. "I believe there still is much resolve that could happen over the next 30 days."

But others didn't understand the concern, and there were no residents at the meeting Thursday to speak or present any issues they had.

"I'm not seeing why it's such a big deal that we vacate the alley, because there's a parking lot on each side of it. To me it would be a great opportunity to improve the looks of that area, because they are ugly parking lots, I agree," council president Barb Janssen said.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds jumped in later in the discussion, praising Mayo for its community outreach during its planning process.

"Mayo has made a significant investment in our community when they could have opted otherwise," Reynolds said.

Peter Grabow of Mayo said Thursday that through meeting with the neighborhoods he's seen "really positive" feedback. He said there was excitement on Mayo's campus about the upcoming improvements, but was wary about too long of a referral on the parking lot project.

"We've been able to reassure folks that we've looked at this, we've counted cars, we've counted spaces, we've counted patients, we've counted employees — we've got room for folks to park. But we need to use that parking lot and we need to use it soon," Grabow said.

Mayo plans to upgrade the greenery surrounding and within the new parking lot design, and the alley would be used as the only two entry points from 10th and 11th streets, eliminating the several driveway cuts that currently exist on the site.

Reorganizing the parking lots is in-part to accommodate the changes anticipated from Mayo's new hospital facility, which Grabow said will break ground next week.

The new, six-story hospital building will be built on top of an existing parking lot on Mayo's campus, prompting a shift at its other parking lots.

The alley vacation and new 30-day referral will head to the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday night for a final vote.

