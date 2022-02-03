La Crosse officials frustrated with state requiring additional study on lead in marsh

The city of La Crosse is looking to use $200,000 from its federal COVID relief funds to conduct another study on the lead contamination in the marsh, but officials expressed frustration with the state for requiring it.

These concerns were issued at the Finance & Personnel Committee meeting Thursday night where the use of American Rescue Plan funds to conduct a "Remedial Action Options Report" — or RAOR — as required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was approved.

The La Crosse River Marsh was contaminated by lead left behind by the La Crosse Gun Club, which for more than three decades shot over the marsh, leaving pellets embedded in the soil.

Since the pollution was first discovered in 2012 by a UW-La Crosse study, several more studies and tests have been done to investigate further, including additional research from UW-La Crosse, and a study launched in 2016 when the city hired environmental firm, the O.S. Group.

But now the state is requesting one more study before a solution can be found — much to the frustration of the city.

"We've spent a lot of money doing assessments — what do we keep assessing?" council member Mark Neumann questioned on Thursday. "Why didn't we get it right the first time?"

Leah Miller with the city Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said the DNR is requesting additional testing because of how old previous data was. The new tests will be used to revise the action plan and budget, which would then be submitted back to the state so that work on a solution can begin.

"It's just annoying that we spend so much money," said Neumann who appeared virtually at Thursday's meeting. "$200,000 is a lot of money to keep fishing around, but if we need to do it we need to do it."

Mayor Mitch Reynolds, who was attending the meeting in-person with several other officials responded to Neumann saying: "You just got a collective headnod."

He continued, "Just in case you're wondering, we're all in concurrence with your analysis there. That's as much as I'm going to say on that."

Council president Barb Janssen, who sponsored the resolution approving the funds, said she had similar concerns.

"I'm tired of spending money on study after study," Janssen said.

But she ultimately supported the move, and supported the use of ARPA dollars to fund it.

"When we had our council discussions regarding priorities for ARPA money, this was clearly a high priority on the environment," Janssen said.

The city has allocated it's nearly $22 million from ARPA into spending categories, one of them in-part supporting the environment.

According to the resolution, the city has previously authorized an additional $215,000 for the project.

The resolution goes before the La Crosse Common Council next week where it will get a final vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.