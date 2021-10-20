La Crosse Park Board to vote on 9-year lease for Riverside hatchery building

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners will vote Thursday on a nine-year lease between the city and developers looking to transform a historic Riverside Park building into an event venue and rental.

The agreement comes just a week after the La Crosse Common Council voted to approve rezoning for the building, a controversial decision that received pushback from dozens of community members and neighbors.

Developers with Hatchery, LLC have proposed to convert the building, which sits at the north end of Riverside and was originally built as a fish hatchery, into a wedding and event venue with an upstairs Airbnb and outdoor beer garden space.

The term of the lease between Hatchery and the city's Park, Recreation and Forestry Department is set to be effective beginning Jan. 1, 2022, or when "substantial completion" of upgrades to the building by the city are done, with an end date of Dec. 31, 2031, and an option to renew the lease for up to two additional five-year contracts.

The rent for the space will begin at $2,200 a month for four years, increasing to $5,000 a month for the remainder of the lease, with increasing rent prices laid out for possible future contracts as far as 2041. A $1,000 security deposit is also included in the agreement.

The 18-page contract states that the site will be used as "an event center, overnight room rental and outdoor patio space," and any deviation from that use would need to be pre-approved.

Hatchery will assume most of the responsibility and maintenance of the building and site, according to the lease, including cleaning, trash and recycling removal and renovations.

The only responsibility listed for the city in the contract is to "maintain the park and surrounding areas to the highest standards," but it also states that any "substantial repairs" needed on the site that exceed $10,000 in a single year would fall on the city unless the damage was caused by the tenant.

In addition, the city can use up to $10,000 directly accumulated through the rent of the building to improve in and around the Riverside International Friendship Gardens. All of the rent will be deposited into the city's Riverside Improvement Fund.

Capital improvements to the site can also be exchanged for "rent credits" up to 85% of construction costs if they are pre-approved, the lease states.

The city has also built into the agreement that the second floor of the building, which will largely be used as a vacation rental, will be available at no charge for community-related activities for up to five days each year. The city may use the facility in case of emergency, flooding or other disasters at no charge.

Naming rights will be retained by the city, the contract states.

Those opposed to the project have largely issued concerns around noise, drinking and damage to the park, and compromising the tranquility of the park.

The tenants will be required to obtain a number of different insurance policies under this agreement, including for sale and consumption of alcohol.

Under the proposed lease, the venue would have access to the parking and other lands adjoining the fish lab buildings, and would be allowed to use electric personalized vehicles to shuttle guests back and forth from the venue on the Vietnam Veterans trail.

And while city officials have stated in previous meetings that the venue would operate only within the park's hours, there are no operating hours built into the lease.

The Parks Board will meet at 5:30 Thursday to discuss and take action on the lease. It's unclear if the lease would also need final approval from the La Crosse Common Council.

