As temperatures rise and things look greener in La Crosse, getting outside is looking more tempting every day.

And in the city of La Crosse, there is usually never a shortage of outdoor activities, with nearly 50 parks, hiking and biking trails that snake through the city, and bluffs and rivers to explore.

But with the pandemic raging on, it's still unclear what the summer will look like for the area's outdoor scene.

Right now in the city, things such as playground equipment, basketball courts and skate parks are closed to the public, some with caution tape wrapped around them to keep curious parkgoers out.

But almost all hiking and biking trails and green spaces in parks are open, except for several that are temporarily closed because of high water.

Boat landings also are open, which park officials say are getting higher traffic than usual.

"Our boat landing use is just skyrocketing, even with high water," said Jay Odegaard, director of the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

He expects park usage to only increase as the summer creeps in.

"As weather gets warmer here, and people continue to have that increased stir-crazy going on, I think we're gonna see a real ramp-up of trail use and park use," Odegaard said.

Summer also usually means the launching of some of the city's nearly 50 different youth and adult summer programs.

From softball to soccer, crafting to cooking classes, adventure camps to movies in the park — these programs and more are all uncertain to happen.

"We have some very difficult decisions to be making with summer programs," Odegaard said.

City officials have been meeting with other park departments in the region to make cohesive decisions, and they are looking to other areas in the Midwest to gauge the right moves in the coming months.

"We've seen Minneapolis park and recreation cancel all pools and beaches for the summer already," Odegaard said, stressing the city is still weighing the decisions for its programs.

Specifically, Odegaard said, the city is worried about operating its three pools for the summer, where it offers swimming lessons and classes such as aqua zumba, water aerobics and logrolling lessons.

"One of our big concerns is, we're having a very difficult time hiring lifeguards," he said, noting that the city has hired about 20 so far, which is 50 fewer than usual.

The city also has a $50,000 contract for pool chemicals, according to Odegaard, and navigating whether to keep that contract in the coming weeks will be difficult.

"Do you start buying supplies for all the summer programs when we have financial needs in a lot of other places right now because of the virus?" he said.

"One of the biggest problems is the ever-changing information and direction that we're getting from the state," Odegaard said, worried that the city will forego buying supplies and opening programs and then be told mid-summer that they can operate.

"We're really caught between a rock and a hard place."

Concerns about trail operations have also mounted, some questioning whether social distancing can be maintained on the narrower trails.

But park officials said the trails are the least of their worries.

"Really the only time we come into concerns with social distancing on the trails is when groups are passing each other," Odegaard said. "So that's always a concern, even before COVID-19."

He noted that people continue shopping for food or supplies. "I mean, to me, the risk there is far greater than out on the trails. Even our sidewalks don't allow for the true, six-foot distancing," Odegaard added.

Officials said the best practice on the trails is to communicate with fellow hikers and bikers, and "when in doubt" step off the trails to give room for others.

Despite the worries, park officials said it's important that these limited spaces remain open.

"At this time, when stress levels are raised, we need to really focus on the mental health as well," Odegaard said.

"We want to make sure that we're continuing to do as much social distancing as possible, but really there's a point where people have go to get out and exercise and relieve some of the stress that we're all dealing with right now," he said.

And after 40 state parks were closed earlier in the month, officials said utilizing your local outdoor spaces safely is still doable and recommended, especially here in La Crosse.

"That is one of the things we're very fortunate to have here, is that we have a lot of options outside to recreate. Which really spreads people out," Odegaard said.

Major park projects still are underway as scheduled, including Trane All-Abilities Park, the Green Island tennis complex and the Grandad Bluff Trail, which is slated to start construction May 20.

Final decisions on summer programs won't be made for some time, still, as the region and state decide how to proceed with the pandemic lockdown efforts.

"And, we're in a no-win situation, right? If we close things people are going to be mad, if we open things people are going to be mad," Odegaard said.

"It's a no-win situation, but that's where we have to use our expertise and our knowledge and the information we're provided to make our decisions," he said.

"These next couple weeks are going to be very defining on how this summer goes."

