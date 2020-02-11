La Crosse parking utility made more, spent less in 2019

With the help of parking ramps and two new programs, La Crosse parking utility had a successful 2019, it was reported on Monday to the Board of Public Works.

The parking utility made 34 percent more than its expected $1.9 million in 2019, earning $657,869 more.

It also was able to cut down costs, spending nearly $700,000 less than it planned.

“Thumbs up, hey?,” one board member said about the numbers.

The success was in-part due to two new programs that the city implemented that encouraged more people to pay fines.

Food for Fines, a program that was introduced this past holiday season, earned $1,770 in food and clothing donations.

The boot and tow program, which was introduced in 2018, earned the city more than $85,000. The program places a boot on vehicles whose owners have outstanding parking fines more than 60 days old, immobilizing the vehicle until the payments are made. A total of 254 cars were booted last year.

Parking ramps were again a big part of the revenue, as well.