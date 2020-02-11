You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse parking utility made more, spent less in 2019
La Crosse parking utility made more, spent less in 2019

With the help of parking ramps and two new programs, La Crosse parking utility had a successful 2019, it was reported on Monday to the Board of Public Works.

The parking utility made 34 percent more than its expected $1.9 million in 2019, earning $657,869 more.

It also was able to cut down costs, spending nearly $700,000 less than it planned.

“Thumbs up, hey?,” one board member said about the numbers.

The success was in-part due to two new programs that the city implemented that encouraged more people to pay fines.

Food for Fines, a program that was introduced this past holiday season, earned $1,770 in food and clothing donations.

The boot and tow program, which was introduced in 2018, earned the city more than $85,000. The program places a boot on vehicles whose owners have outstanding parking fines more than 60 days old, immobilizing the vehicle until the payments are made. A total of 254 cars were booted last year.

Parking ramps were again a big part of the revenue, as well.

Fewer ramp permits were purchased than the previous year, but the amount of hourly-paid parking in the ramps more than doubled. Overall, ramps brought in nearly $1 million.

It was reported that the new app for paying to park in ramps was used at much higher rates.

The city wrote 53,183 parking tickets amounting in $907,885.

Olivia Herken

Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.

