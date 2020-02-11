La Crosse parking utility made more, spent less in 2019

With the help of parking ramps and two new programs, La Crosse parking utility had a successful 2019, it was reported on Monday to the Board of Public Works.
The parking utility made 34 percent more than its expected $1.9 million in 2019, earning $657,869 more.
It also was able to cut down costs, spending nearly $700,000 less than it planned.
“Thumbs up, hey?,” one board member said about the numbers.
The success was in-part due to two new programs that the city implemented that encouraged more people to pay fines.
Food for Fines, a program that was introduced this past holiday season, earned $1,770 in food and clothing donations.
The boot and tow program, which was introduced in 2018, earned the city more than $85,000. The program places a boot on vehicles whose owners have outstanding parking fines more than 60 days old, immobilizing the vehicle until the payments are made. A total of 254 cars were booted last year.
Parking ramps were again a big part of the revenue, as well.
Fewer ramp permits were purchased than the previous year, but the amount of hourly-paid parking in the ramps more than doubled. Overall, ramps brought in nearly $1 million.
It was reported that the new app for paying to park in ramps was used at much higher rates.
The city wrote 53,183 parking tickets amounting in $907,885.