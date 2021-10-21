La Crosse Parks Board approves lease for Riverside hatchery building with new language to protect nearby gardens

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a lease with a developer that would allow them to run a wedding venue out of a Riverside Park building for the next nine years.

The lease still needs approval from two other bodies, and some amendments were added by the board, including one that builds in protections for the nearby Riverside International Friendship Gardens.

Hatchery, LLC has proposed to convert the building located on the north end of the park into a wedding and event venue with an outdoor patio, beer garden space, and a second floor Airbnb rental.

The plans have received pushback from the community who have worries the venue would compromise the atmosphere of the park.

New language added to the lease Thursday is an attempt to prevent any damage or impacts to the park's features and make a formal acknowledgement of its importance to the community.

"Hatchery, LLC recognizes that the leased premises are surrounded by the Riverside International Friendship Gardens, a place of beauty and peace enjoyed by the general public, and it will do nothing to detract from these gardens," the amendment states, in addition assuring that the group, "will not do anything that will harm or detract from the peaceful atmosphere and general public use of said gardens."

It also builds in that Hatchery would be responsible for any damage caused to the gardens by its employees, customers or contractors, and that it will provide the garden's volunteers outside access to the garage to store its tools.

The lease would be in effect from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2031 if fully adopted.

Hatchery would pay the city $2,200 a month to rent out the building, or 2.5% of its gross annual income, whichever is more. A rent increase is built in for the second half of the agreement, with additional increases for future leases.

Some community members were concerned about the initial starting rent, pointing out that it was less than Explore La Crosse was renting the space out for at $5,000 when it left, and claiming it was favoritism towards Hatchery.

"I think the decrease in rent and the other things that have happened show a preference was given to this particular business," Carla Pena said to the board.

La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard said that it was a "big misconception" that Explore La Crosse moved out of the building because it was too expensive, and detailed that the lower rent took into consideration the other costs the developers would incur while renovating the building.

The exact hours of operations were not built into the lease, but Odegaard told the board and community members that the event venue would need to be closed at the same time the park does, at 11 p.m., and that by ordinance the beer garden or outdoor patio space could not be open past 10 p.m.

Guests who stay at the Airbnb overnight would also need to abide by the park's hours and law enforcement would enforce those rules when necessary.

Odegaard described the lease and new development as a win for the city, which has faced funding challenges in recent years, saying it was another successful public-private partnership to maintain the city's facilities.

"We have struggled with other historic buildings," he said. "And what we've seen is the city continues to come up against a very difficult situation, and in that situation we continue to face the realistic issue of lack of funding."

He and other officials pointed to the Pump House, Southside Senior Center the Riverside bandshell and other facilities, saying the help from private groups allowed them to "survive."

"This opportunity before you brings more public involvement into that building than there's ever been," Odegaard said.

Other community members issued previous concerns over the city's procedure for requesting proposals for the building. Some have claimed the city acted unethically and worked behind-the-scenes with the developers.

Odegaard said that his staff has done, "nothing but give 100% to try to not only save that building, but bring an opportunity into that park that's not only going to help the community, but also help the park goers."

One commissioner also noted that he didn't think the requests for proposal process was a matter for the Parks Board to consider, and instead was under the purview of the La Crosse Common Council.

Council member Rebecca Schwarz said she was hoping to get more questions answered about the developer's business plan through the lease, but overall thought it was a good plan.

"I think we are on a pathway towards having the use of this building in a way that the public has never had a chance to see it, sort-of highlighted in Riverside Park," she said. She emphasized that the lease allows the city and community to "course correct" after the business is up and running.

"Wherever this goes this community is involved and isn't going to stop being involved, and we're all going to keep working to make sure that Riverside is a park for all of us," Schwarz said.

Odegaard said he anticipates additional amendments to the lease as it continues its way up the ladder of approval, and said that staff and the developers are planning to talk with the nearby apartment building soon to talk through the agreement.

"We want to be good neighbors," he said.

The lease will head next to the city's Finance & Personnel Committee and then to the full Common Council. It could need to wait until the December cycle due to filing deadlines, but city staff said that it could be short circuited if needed.

