La Crosse parks departments updates COVID-19 guidance

The following city facilities have reopened, according to the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department: parks, playgrounds, trails, boat landings, skate park, disc golf courses, golf courses, tennis courts and beaches
The parks department urges community members to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining a safe distance between themselves and other groups and to limit groups to 10 or fewer.
The following restrictions are in place through at least June 30:
- Park shelter and ball field reservations are only for groups of 10 people or fewer.
- There is no in-person programming.
- The Black River Beach Neighborhood Center and South Side Neighborhood Center are closed.
Park restrooms and splash pads are closed until further notice, and there are no canoe and kayak rentals at Pettibone Park.
In other non-pandemic-related park news:
Due to construction, the Houska Dog Park will be closed in June and July. The smaller dog park at Houska Park will remain open.
Due to construction, Burns Park will be closed beginning May 26 until further notice.
The Badger/Hickey playground is closed until construction is complete.
Opening and scheduled programming at the new senior center at 1407 St. Andrew St. site has been delayed until September.
The Parks & Recreation Office in City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. Walk-in hours will be 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Phone-in hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
