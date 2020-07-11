La Crosse passed its largest projects budget in several years: What's included?

A lot of funding was moved around for park projects during the CIP budget process, many officials and community members worried that not enough investment was being given to a resource so many are using during the pandemic.

Through efforts, a new park shelter for Weigent Park was added to the list of projects for next year, but things like upgrades for the Myrick Park playground and bathrooms at Riverside Park will have to wait another year.

In the past, the city usually spends much less on its projects year-to-year. For comparison, the city approved just $44.5 million in projects for 2022, and even less, $33.5 million, in 2019.

When broken down, though, it's clear that some major projects are at the root of an expensive 2021. Without upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility, the price would look more like $57 million, and without the River Point District plans, it would mirror past spending even more.

If you go: What: City of La Crosse Budget Parameter Meeting When: Tuesday, July 21 at 5 p.m. Where: City Hall, or through livestream for the public (link can be found on city website)