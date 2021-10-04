La Crosse Plan Commission greenlights plans to develop Riverside building into wedding venue

Plans to redevelop a historic building on the north end of Riverside Park could be moving forward after the City Plan Commission gave its approval Monday night.

The commission voted 6-1 on rezoning needed for the proposal, with commissioner Elaine Yager in opposition.

The plans, proposed by Hatchery, LLC, would convert a former fish hatchery building from 1907 into an event venue with an attached outdoor beer garden and reception space, and an Airbnb rental space on its second floor. It would also include space for community engagement, such as space to host local vendors.

The project has received persistent pushback, largely from neighbors that live in a nearby apartment complex, who have issued concerns over noise, alcohol usage, parking, tranquility of the park and more.

At Monday night's meeting several voices spoke out against the project, including a handful that questioned if the request for proposals for the historic building was handled properly.

One woman called for an ethics review, saying the project was not properly vetted and questioned if there were conflicts of interest between officials and the developers, though these claims have not been proven.

The La Crosse Planning Department maintained its support for the project after it was referred for a month by the La Crosse Common Council. It stated in its report that much of the concerns neighbors issued would be reviewed through the leasing agreement between the city and the developers, a contract that would still need to go through the council on its own once the zoning is approved.

Staff did state it was not evaluating possible flooding risks, and said that any restoration of the building would require flood mitigation measures and regardless of the scope of the project it would be taken into account.

The report also attempted to alleviate parking concerns, saying the adjacent parking lot holds 89 parking spaces, just under the 100-person capacity on the building, and is "rarely at full capacity."

"Overall, staff has no concerns with the use of this facility for a commercial use," the report stated, saying that it would largely accept any use that required a commercial zoning and complimented the park.

"As municipalities are looking for other ways to generate revenue, this proposal allows for the city to do that as well as restore a historic building," the staff stated.

The rezoning for the lot will next go before the Judiciary & Administration Committee on Tuesday night, and then to the Common Council next week for a final vote.

This vote is only on the rezoning of the building and lot, and it does not solidify the city's partnership with Hatchery, LLC. A contract between the two will need to be approved on a separate vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.