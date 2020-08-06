La Crosse police continue to be top paid city staff in 2019, more than $8.5 million in paychecks

In 2019, staff of the La Crosse Police Department received $8,595,984 in total pay, according to a comprehensive list of gross salary among all city employees, making it the highest paid department in the city.
The department has long held a large chunk of the city's budget, like many police departments across the country — a concept that is catching heat amid increasing calls to defund police.
Specifically in 2020, the La Crosse Police Department accounted for 17% of the city's overall budget, and since 2017, the department has been budgeted at least $10 million a year for operations, including paying its employees.
The next highest paid department in 2019 was the fire department, which paid its employees $7.7 million. The third highest paid department went to the library, which last year paid its employees a total of $3 million.
And because of COVID-19, this gap is expected to grow, as the police took relatively minor blows during city-wide budget cuts, while other departments, like the library, had to lay off employees and alter operations.
The police department was originally budgeted $7,288,768 in 2019 for salaries, but the total gross payment does not break down overtime allotments, and much of the overage pay is funded by outside sources, officials said.
"I think it’s really important," that the community understand, "that we do go out and find other revenue streams that provide the resources for our community," said police captain Jason Melby.
The $8.5 million in pay also includes civilian aides, temporary Oktoberfest officers, office workers and crossing guards.
On average last year, a La Crosse police officer made $64,458; a sergeant made $88,010; a lieutenant made $99,526; a captain made $104,942.
And of the 32 city employees who made six-figures, police department staff accounted for 11 of them.
Police Chief Shawn Kudron made $113,842, though he switched positions mid-year, and Assistant Police Chief Robert Abraham made $120,345 — the highest paid police employee in 2019.
Who is the highest paid city employee?
Though the police department as a whole received the most in pay last year, other city employees made more individually than police staff.
The highest paid city employee was attorney Stephen Matty, making $134,578.
Next at $131,754 was the city's engineering director, Randy Turtenwald, and the third-highest paid city employee was La Crosse Center director Art Fahey, making $125,805.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat made $81,983, and city council members made between $2,400 and $8,999.
Overall, the city paid its employees more than $37 million in 2019.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.