La Crosse police continue to be top paid city staff in 2019, more than $8.5 million in paychecks

In 2019, staff of the La Crosse Police Department received $8,595,984 in total pay, according to a comprehensive list of gross salary among all city employees, making it the highest paid department in the city.

The department has long held a large chunk of the city's budget, like many police departments across the country — a concept that is catching heat amid increasing calls to defund police.

Specifically in 2020, the La Crosse Police Department accounted for 17% of the city's overall budget, and since 2017, the department has been budgeted at least $10 million a year for operations, including paying its employees.

The next highest paid department in 2019 was the fire department, which paid its employees $7.7 million. The third highest paid department went to the library, which last year paid its employees a total of $3 million.